Cryptocurrency mining may be on the way to Etowah in the near future.
During the Etowah Utilities Board’s monthly meeting, Exponential Digital’s Operations Manager Bradley Evans spoke to the board about their interest in locating in Etowah and showed the board a video of what they could expect to see and hear from the facility.
“Sounds like they are mining something,” said Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood after seeing the video example from the company’s Decatur facility.
Evans then gave the board a brief history of the Exponential Digital Company.
“We started out originally in China, but they shut it down halfway through last year so we saw it as the perfect opportunity to come out here to the United States and take advantage of the electricity we have here,” Evans said. “This is a great location and you get pretty good rates for power ... Our first site was in North Carolina around June of last year and we currently have 11 sites active and we hope to get a few more.”
Evans used the video of the facility in Decatur to show the containers that house the mining equipment.
“If everything goes well, here in Etowah we are looking towards emerging tanks,” he stated. “If we do that then we will have a warehouse on the piece of property that we decide to have.”
The tanks would be filled with mineral oil, which supposedly allows the machines to work better and lessen noise.
Commissioner Jim Swayne questioned if the facility would be fenced in along with security cameras.
“We will have six to eight people on site and we will have security there generally from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., so there will be security there,” Evans noted.
“The fence will be 30 feet off of the containers and we did a decibel reading, so from the fence the produced sound should be the same as if a vehicle passed you while you were standing near the road.”
Garwood stated that he has heard a concern about the noise the facility would generate.
“We want to do whatever we can to cooperate with you all,” Evans expressed. “We want to be here and hopefully we can make everybody feel at peace.”
Swayne asked Evans if they planned on purchasing the land for the facility or if they operate by lease.
Evans stated their preference would be to lease out property rather than purchase for the facility.
“If we did decide to do it we could do up to a five-year lease,” Swayne said.
“We haven’t really talked about what they would pay if they were to lease land.”
No decision was made by the board during the meeting.
