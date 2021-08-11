The Meigs County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the City-County Building, located at 351 River Road in Decatur. Doors open for registration at noon and the convention will start promptly at 1 p.m.
Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, as well as Executive Committee members from all areas of the county, all for two-year terms. All Democrats who are residents of and registered voters in Meigs County are urged to attend to discuss the party agenda and forthcoming events for 2021-22.
In addition, convention attendees will be asked to adopt county party bylaws that will be in effect for the next two years.
For more information, contact Meigs County Democratic Party officials at 423-405-3334.
•
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will meet in August at Christ Community Church in Athens on Aug. 24 and 31.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157, and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Mountain Valley Blue Star Mothers will present the Spirit of America Gala on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.
The guest speaker will be Kevin Doncaster with Warhawk Service Dogs and there will be live entertainment by The Crew, as well as a silent auction and a cash bar serving beer and wine.
For more information, contact Anna McKeehan by email at afbsm2013@gmail.com or by calling 423-371-0184.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following programs this week:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Abstract Painting
• Thursday, Aug. 12, at from 4 to 6 p.m.: Lee University Online Informational Session. Representatives from Lee University will be at the library to provide information and answer questions regarding their online degree and certificate programs.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are sidewalk and parking spaces 95, 96, and 97 on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street and parking spaces 289, 290, and 291 on Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue. These closures will be intermittent until Friday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 p.m. The purpose of these closures is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
On Tuesday, June 15, the Athens City Council enacted the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
A summary of the enacted budget showing the intended uses and information supporting the budget actions taken by City Council is available for public inspection in the Office of Finance, located at the Athens Municipal Building at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The annual budget is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance/
For more information, contact Mike Keith, Finance Director at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.