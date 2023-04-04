The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will not be holding their Saturday book sale this month. The library will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, for the Easter holidays. For more information, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures: The areas to be affected are White Street, Madison Avenue, Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around the McMinn County Courthouse square. Additionally, Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue, will be closed. These closures will be on Saturday, April 15, from 4 until 9 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the Athens Travelers Car Club Cruise-In event. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following: Due to continuing increases in residential garbage collection volumes, the Public Works Sanitation Division is updating its garbage collection policy. This change is amending the existing policy that all garbage totes must be placed to the road “no later than 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled pick-up” to all garbage totes must be placed to the road “the night before your scheduled pick-up day.” This will allow garbage pickup earlier in the morning to ensure collection is completed before landfills close. As a reminder to residential customers, review the following brief overview of Athens collection policies:
• Garbage totes are intended for storing non-recyclable household garbage intended for disposal. Hazardous materials, construction debris, and ashes/embers are not permitted in totes.
• Garbage must be in tightly-secured bags and placed inside the garbage tote to prevent potential scattering of debris during automated collection. Crews will not pick up spills or litter resulting from unbagged garbage, overfilled garbage totes, or scavenging.
• Do not overfill the garbage tote or place trash on the ground or on top of the garbage tote. Call the Sanitation Division at 423-744-2749 to inquire about getting a second tote.
• The lid to the garbage tote should be able to close completely. If your lid is cracked or warped, contact Public Works for a free replacement. Residents will be responsible for replacement costs of totes damaged due to misuse.
• For your safety, never approach the collection equipment while it is being operated.
• The arrows on the lid and front of the garbage tote should point towards the street.
• Garbage totes must be at least three feet from obstructions such as mailboxes, vehicles, utility poles/wires, fences, landscaping, walls, and brush/junk piles.
• Garbage totes are to be removed from the street within 24 hours after collection. Visit www.athenstn.gov to learn more about the Athens Recycle Center. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Throughout the month of April, E.G. Fisher Public Library will hold a Program Funds Campaign Drive to collect monetary donations to support programs at the library. As a non-profit library, the program budget depends mostly on donations and sponsorships from community individuals, businesses, and organizations. The goal is to collect $5,000 and contributions may be made through a donation or a sponsorship with the library. How to donate: (Specify that the donation is for the Program Funds)
• In person while visiting the library
• By mail to 1289 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303
• Through PayPal at www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KE5VWWFEPYKQS&source=qr
How to apply for a sponsorship:
• Pick up an application at the library
• Call to request an application by mail or email. Sponsorship applications have a variety of customizable packages ranging from $100 to $750. Call the library at 423-745-7782.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced the beginning of several social clubs for older adults 50 and up. The center is looking to begin a wide variety of clubs, including book clubs, card groups such as bridge, knitting, chess, and a walking club among others. “The center’s new ’50 and Fabulous’ club program is designed to be an important part of social life for many McMinn County seniors, providing opportunities to connect with others over shared hobbies and interests,” said McMinn Senior Activity Center Executive Director Diane Hutsell. “Most clubs do not require prior knowledge or experience and are an excellent environment to learn new skills.” Clubs will be held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and later hours for established club meetings and is located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. No advanced registration is required; most club materials are provided. For more information or to suggest your own club idea, contact the center at 423-745-6830 or visit in person.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. These facilities will reopen on Monday, April 10, for regular business hours. The Recycle Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and will open for regular business hours on Monday, April 10. The residential garbage route for Friday, April 7, will be picked up on Monday, April 10. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced that the annual Clean-Up Week has been scheduled for city residents. Clean-Up Week will be April 17-21. Residents should be aware of the following information: Residents should have all items to be picked up placed curbside (within 3 to 5 feet from edge of road) by Sunday, April 16. Do not place any items in the road or on public sidewalks. Public Works crews will pick up items left at the curb throughout the week. There is no schedule for any specific street on a specific day; however, all city streets will be covered at least once during the week. It is important that residents have all items out the weekend before Clean-Up Week starts, as Public Works crews will not be able to respond to call-ins for items put out after they have passed through your street. Additionally, Clean-Up Week pickups are separate from residential garbage pickups and will not necessarily coincide on the same day as your regular garbage collection. The city asks residents to recycle as much as possible. Good, usable clothes, furniture, appliances, housewares or building materials may be donated and taken to the following agencies:
• Better Living Center, 407 New Englewood Road, 423-744-7325
• Coordinated Charities, 109 Rocky Mt. Road, 423-745-9625
Residential items that will be picked up include: Brush, furniture, bagged leaves, tires, appliances, typical yard sale items, and limited building material. Dos and don’ts for clean up week:
• DO remove compressor/coolant lines from appliances. Public Works will not pick up appliances if the compressor and /or coolant lines are still in place.
• DO separate tires and wheel rims from each other. Tires will be picked up only if the wheel rim has been taken out of the tire. Assembled tires will not be picked up.
• DO separate brush, junk, and tires into separate piles. Items not separated will not be picked up.
• DO separate scrap metal junk items from non-metal items.
• DO NOT place any items roadside that you wish to keep; crews will not be able to return items.
• DO NOT place any items on or against fences, mailboxes, utility poles, vehicles, trees, buildings, water meter lids, sewer clean-out plugs or any other fixtures that may be damaged as a result of pickup.
• DO NOT place gas tanks from automobiles or cooking grills out for pick up as Public Works crews will not accept these items.
• DO NOT place piles of building materials larger than one pickup truck load out as Public Works crews will not pick these up.
• DO NOT place any asphalt shingle-type building materials at the roadside. Public Works will not pick up roofing or siding shingles. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 1. For more information regarding hazardous household chemicals accepted year-round at the recycling center, visit the Public Works Recycling Center page at www.athenstn.gov
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 50 in McMinn County. This scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure: The area to be affected is Powers Path, from Keith Lane to McMinn Avenue. This closure will last until Saturday, April 8, at 5 p.m. The street will be closed to through traffic. The purpose of this closing is for the demolition of City Park School. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn County Republican Party will be having a reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced the completion of renovations to the Public Works offices at 219 Alford Street. Now that renovations have been substantially completed, normal business operations of the department have resumed at the Alford Street location. The Public Works building began undergoing renovations and demolition in February 2022. The offices temporarily moved into the former Daily Post-Athenian building, which was purchased by the City of Athens for the future Animal Shelter and McMinn Regional Humane Society Adoption Center. Now that the Public Works facility is complete, construction of the Animal Shelter can begin. For more information, contact Public Works at 423-744-2745.
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville. The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more. Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable. The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true. The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice. The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
