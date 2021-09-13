The J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation plans on placing additional signs along the walking trail of Cook Park in hopes of continuing to share the legacy of the school that once stood on the grounds.
Ann Boyd, a former student of the school and current member of the J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation, said she hopes to place a number of historical markers in the park equal to the amount of benches in the park.
“I’m not sure how many park benches we have but we want to have at least as many markers as we have benches,” Boyd said. “Right now our idea is to put them beside the benches so that when people do walk around the trail they can see the markers and learn the history of the building that once stood there. We may even place more signs in places that aren’t near a bench, for example near the basketball court, because that is where the basement of the old gym once stood, so it will give the history of the sports of the school.”
Boyd noted there currently isn’t a specific timeline for when the next sign will be placed.
“What we are currently asking for is for former graduates or even families to sponsor a board,” she noted. “We don’t have an exact price on them right now but (Athens Parks & Recreation Director) Austin Fesmire is working on that for me. So when we get an exact price we can advertise and let people know exactly what they cost.”
She believes the next sign that will be posted will encompass the decade that E. Harper Johnson was principal.
“He was the principal until the school closed from 1953 to 1966,” Boyd stated before moving on to the foundation’s current step. “Right now we are looking for former students of Cook School that can identify a lot of the people in the photos that we put up. We have to get those people identified before those people are no longer able to identify them because there are a lot of people we don’t know who they are.”
Any former student or family member of a former student can contact Boyd for any additional information through e-mail at boydann@msn.com or by sending a message on the J.L. Cook Facebook Page.
“J.L. Cook School was an important school. It was the only school that served Etowah, Athens, Sweetwater, Loudon, there were even students that came as far away as North Carolina to go to school there,” Boyd said. “It was a premier high school and it served for a number of years as the only school in this area. They had really good educators, great principals and, as one former student said, they closed the wrong school when they closed it in 1966 so I think this is important.”
Boyd also feels there is a bit of time constraint to be able to deliver the history of the school.
“A lot of the former students are in their 70s, so if we don’t capture that history in this generation, it will be forgotten and that would be a sad memorial to that we have forgotten about that school and there is nothing there to tell the story because the stories are verbally told and they are told in pictures,” Boyd expressed. “If we are not able to capture those stories they will be lost for the other generations.”
Boyd has stated they have received some positive feedback concerning their first sign that has been placed at the park.
“The story will be told, it may not be told as fast as some people would like for it to be told but it will happen,” she said. “As much information as we can share on the boards will be shared. If anyone has any articles, stories, pictures, that they want to share with J.L. Cook Heritage please do so. Contact me or contact our Facebook page because we want to keep these markers going.”
Stanley Blair, treasurer of the foundation, believes this is important for the community.
“A lot of people don’t realize there was once a school at that park,” Blair said. “A lot of people have the misconception that it was J.L. Cook High School that once stood there. It was one building but there was an elementary school that went from 1st through 8th grade and high school that went 9-12 ... a lot of people who were in the elementary part of the school didn’t get to go to the high school because integration started, but people need to know the history and realize that area is more than just a playground because there are a lot of memories that were housed at that school.”
Blair noted they are still in the starting phases of what they would like to do for the next historical markers that will be placed around the park.
“I don’t think the new ones will be as big as our first one but they will depict what went on at that site,” Blair noted. “A lot of people don’t realize that, in the back, there were dormatories so those are some things that we would like to include on the markers.”
Blair reflected on the unveiling of the first historical marker that took place on Sept. 2.
“It was very encouraging,” Blair expressed. “The attendance was good and we would like for people to take another look at what looks like a playground but is actually where a thriving school once sat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.