Good Faith Clinic will be held on July 13 and 27 at Christ Community Church in Athens.
The pharmacy will no longer be drive-through and every patient will be triaged.
Note new hours of operation: refills at 3 p.m. and patients to see a doctor at 3:30 p.m. Enter the building behind the sanctuary, using the door nearest the dumpster. Appropriate barriers and masks will be used. Due to limited space, only the patient will be allowed to enter the building.
The deadline for submitting entry forms for the 35th Annual Etowah Fourth of July Beauty Pageant is Thursday, July 1, at 5 p.m.
The contest will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at the L&N Depot Park as part of the festivities of the Etowah Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.
There are four age divisions for girls from birth to age eight, and one age division for boys from birth to age three.
Entry forms are available at Blair’s Bo-Kay Florist in Etowah, the Etowah Chamber of Commerce and Birds of a Feather in Downtown Athens, Or search the event page “Etowah Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Beauty Pageant” on Facebook.
The event is sponsored by Zeta Kappa Sorority — a nonprofit service organization devoted to supporting local causes.
For more information, call Pam Patterson at Blair’s Bo-Kay at 423-263-2238.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the registration opening of the Ingleside Pool Water Fitness classes beginning on July 6.
Classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. from July 6 through July 29. Registration is available online for $40 for all eight classes.
This water fitness class will be an entire body workout using water resistance and weights. This class is accommodable for all skill levels. Water fitness is a low-impact way to burn calories, build muscle, and improve flexibility.
“Water fitness classes are great for all skill levels as it is easy on joints and strengthens muscles that one might not get from land-based workouts,” stated Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov, or visit the website at athenstn.gov
stn.gov, or visit the website at
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Control will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. These offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 6, for regular business hours.
The garbage route for Monday, July 5, will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6. All other garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m.
Commercial/industrial garbage routes will also be on regular schedule.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Parks Foundation and the City of Athens have announced the Buddy Liner Fireworks Show will be shot on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. from Athens Regional Park.
The fireworks show will be a high-intensity, high-altitude show that will require the park to be closed to the general public due to the fall zones required for the big shells.
The show may be viewed from anywhere in the vicinity of the park and spectators are asked to be considerate of private property when choosing a viewing location.
“When we ordered our show for this year, there were still a lot of restrictions in place and uncertainties about what we would be able to do on the 4th, so we opted for a large-shell show like we had last year. We were advised early that fireworks would be at a premium during 2021 due to overseas manufacturing and shipping. To ensure Athens had a quality show, we worked with Pyro Shows at the beginning of the year. Since we were one of the only cities to shoot last year, Pyro Shows made sure we were able to secure a great show,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This high-level show will explode above the tree lines, so there is really not a bad place to watch from.”
Choreographed music for the show can be heard on WSJQ 101.7 FM and WLAR 1450 AM and 95.1 FM.
The Athens July 4 celebration will be a fireworks-only display.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens City Council will hold Council Night Out and ice cream social on Thursday, July 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, located at 1005 S. Jackson Street.
The public is invited to meet and speak with their Council representatives.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Old Englewood Road.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Keith Lane, from Crestway Drive to Power Path. This closure will last until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12. The purpose of this closing is for the installation of a box culvert.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure.
The area to be affected is Coach Farmer Drive, from White Street to Church Street. This closure will last until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The purpose of this closure is for stormwater repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork on display provided by Community Artists League Artist Barbara Bisson. This artwork will be on display through August.
The Community Artists League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have a pop-up book sale at the library from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.
Families can join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
The free program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will host the following programs this week as part of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program:
• Wednesday, June 30, at 1:30 p.m.: Sharks Program with craft
• Thursday, July 1, at 1:30 p.m.: Children’s book author Stephanie Campisi
All programs are free, in-person and are planned to be held outside at the library (weather permitting). Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they can not be moved indoors.
Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information. Interested parties are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For complete program details visit www.etowahlibrary.com and call the library at 423-263-9475 for any questions.
Free lunches are served daily from 1-1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73 and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
