Applications for assistance and donations to help families at Christmastime are both starting to come in for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club food basket drive.
Organizers of the annual community event — a local tradition for more than 80 years — are anticipating both an increase in applications for the baskets that provide staples to get families in need through the winter and also higher prices for the food provided.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325. Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club.
Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with your check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club:
• From Wayne and Susan Scott: $50
• In Memory of Otto Derrick, Rachel Derrick, Patricia Derrick Wheeler and Martha Prichard from Jeffrey Derrick: $100
• In honor of all our golf buddies gone before us, from Jim Nelson: $100
• From the Athens Kiwanis Club: $1,000
• In honor of Ross and Ann Dodson, from Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader: $100
• From Dale and Jerry Hooper: $100
• From Starr Regional Friendly Fellows Flu Shots: $562
• In memory of Larry Blair, from Linda Blair: $100
• In memory of Jody Barr, from Ross and Ann Dodson
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, located off Highway 30 between Athens and Etowah.
“Whether you come by yourself or bring an army of friends with you, the more hands on deck, the better,” stated a news release from the club. “Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year.”
Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Boxes will be distributed at the same location to eligible households on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.