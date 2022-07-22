As the new consolidated school building moves closer to completion, plans are in motion to have some Athens City Schools students move into the school at the start of the new year.
However, ACS officials are looking into fixing one issue before that happens.
During the recent ACS Board meeting, ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens discussed a sewage line issue.
“There are two sewer lines,” Owens noted. “One is for just the kitchen that moves through the grease traps. That one will not be operational when we move in (around the new year).”
The other sewer line, the main line, connects to the sinks and bathrooms and will be operational.
“We can be in the building, we just can’t use the kitchen,” he said. “The solution to that is to come out of that grease trap and run a temporary sewer line to the existing sewer line which is a lot less waste than what we currently have coming out of City Park right now.”
Owens stated that he was awaiting confirmation from Athens Utilities about running the temporary line at the time of the meeting.
“Once we know AUB’s approval and if we have enough slope then we can let you know if we can use the kitchen or if not we will have to use bag lunches until they can get the second grade hall torn down and the main sewer line put in with the grease traps.”
ACS Director of Schools Robert Greene stated the two options presented were to bring food down from Athens City Middle School or bag lunches or spend roughly $5,000 on the temporary line.
“If it is $5,000 or $6,000 to have a sewer run for 90 days then we will pay that but we are looking at both options,” Greene said. “We didn’t know until about a month ago that if we move in around Christmas that we wouldn’t have the sewer to that part, so we can make it work with either of those two ways.”
There was also confirmation that the windows of the building will be shatterproof as an extra safety measure.
“For the new building, all of the windows have been installed for the Pre-K-2 wing, window extensions will be here by the end of the month, masonry continues on the second floor for the 3-5 wing, there is no more brick work going on in the exterior walls for now because we have an issue with the layout of windows,” Owens noted. “Interior panting continues ... One of the best things after touring with some folks is that we received confirmation today that there is a film that is going to be applied to the inside of the exterior windows on the 1st floor and all of the glass that is next to the doors on the interior. It is not considered bulletproof but it stops bullets and you would have to sit there and continuously shoot with an AR-15 style rifle to break through that glass.”
Greene compared the film to making the glass behave similar to a windshield.
“For the doors in the classroom, if you shoot that window out you can just reach in and open the door up,” Owens noted. “This film goes on the inside and strengthens the glass so this should be a good thing to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.