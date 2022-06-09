Raises and, perhaps, two new positions at Athens City Schools may be on the way in the near future.
During the May work session, members of the Athens City School Board were updated on some of the plans in place by Director of Schools Robert Greene.
As administration officials finalize the system’s budget, Greene said they were able to find room for 4.5% raises for all employees.
“I’m tickled to death to give a raise like that,” Greene said. “It’s a big deal for the employees and with inflation, they need that.”
Greene said while he’s given raises in the past, there likely is a first to this one.
“In my career, I don’t think I’ve ever given a 4.5% raise,” he said.
In addition to the 4.5%, he noted that teacher’s assistants and bus drivers will get extra.
Teacher’s assistants, he said, are planned to receive an extra 30 cents per hour.
“When you look at (their pay), that’s a group that really looks low,” he said.
He also noted that the plan is to give bus drivers $100 more per month.
Greene also noted that while he’s not asking for them yet, he may request the school board members to approve two new positions set to start when Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools open in fall of 2023.
He said he’s considering establishing two assistant principal positions, with one working at each new school.
ACS administration recently announced that Kristine Walden will become the principal of Athens City Primary School and Angel Hardaway will be the first principal of Athens City Intermediate School.
There will also be two total instructional coaches in the new school building, which will leave two current principals and two current instructional coaches without a position. However, one of those principals is set to retire.
“My intention is to reassign people that are out there now as best we can,” he said. “I’m going to try to reassign (the principal and two instructional coaches) and fill those (assistant principal) positions. That way we won’t have to take those people and put them in a classroom and bump somebody else. Plus, those are really good people.”
Greene noted that the new assistant principal roles would be somewhat hybrid in their responsibilities.
“The assistant principals would be doing some administrative duties, but acting as a coach also,” he said.
Their exact roles would be determined by who ended up in the job, Assistant Director of Schools Melody Armstrong added.
“It depends on who is assigned to each position and their skillset,” she said.
Greene stressed that he’s not asking for those positions to be added just yet.
“I’m not saying it’ll be next month (to seek approval), but soon,” he said. “Definitely before Christmas, maybe before that.”
He said he wants to make sure the money he expects the system to have in their budget is there before he asks.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead and something happens to funding or the economy goes sour and then I have to look at it and say I can’t afford assistant principals,” he said. “We also have a backup plan if the money goes away and how we’d do that.”
With the state legislature currently planning out the new school funding formula, Greene said if ACS receives enough of an increase there’s one other position he’d like to seek as well.
“One of the other things we’re going to ask if we get money from the state like we think we are is another SRO (school resource officer),” he said. “We would love to have an SRO at both (new) schools.”
