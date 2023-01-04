An increase in special education cases in McMinn County Schools has necessitated an expansion of personnel.
During the McMinn County School Board’s December meeting, Director Lee Parkison strongly requested the members agree to create a new, temporary position to help deal with increased workload for special education teachers.
The position, which would be for a person certified in special education, was referred to as a consulting teacher.
“It is a heavy, heavy job,” Parkison told the board members about special education. “It’s one of the most strenuous jobs we have in the system. We are getting inundated with incoming special education students.”
He said since July 22, there have been 113 “new cases or potential new cases” and most of those become new special education students.
“We have reached our max — we cannot handle this any longer” with the staff in place, Parkison said. “We’ve got quality people that just can’t take the load anymore.”
He said one teacher is working on 134 special education cases at the moment.
“This is a dire need,” he said.
The position, he noted, is only for the remainder of the year and he added that “there is money in the budget to do this.”
He suggested either taking it out of the personnel fund or from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. When asked which his recommendation was, he specified ESSER funds would be better to use because there are still several open teaching positions throughout the system.
“That would leave the personnel money in case we’re blessed enough to hire people,” he said.
Board Member Mike Cochran asked Parkison if, instead of creating a new position, it would be better to let teacher aides handle what they can in an effort to lighten the load.
“We couldn’t do that because of certifications,” Parkison responded. “These are specialized people. Certifications wouldn’t allow aides to do that kind of work nor would we want that because that is where your lawsuits come from — special education areas where you don’t follow protocol.”
Ultimately, the new position passed unanimously in a 10-0 vote.
The county school board is set to meet next on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
