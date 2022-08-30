The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police concluded a day-long School Violence and Safety Summit last Thursday.
Both TSA and TACP represent law enforcement officers in Tennessee responsible for public safety, including school safety, and collaborate on improved safety and responses to school violence.
The keynote speaker was Michele Gay, mother of Josephine Gay, who was killed on Dec. 14, 2012, in the Sandy Hook School shooting. She is co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools.
“We are excited to be in Tennessee and see the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement leaders as they address school violence and safety,” she said.
As a mother, educator and school safety leader through Safe and Sound Schools, she advocates for improved safety and security in schools and communities across the United States.
Gay noted “having first responders discussing school violence and safety is a tribute to their concern for the safety of children across the great state of Tennessee.”
Joining Gay was U.S. Department of Justice COPS Office Assistant Director Dr. Matthew Schiender and Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of
School Resource Officers — the nation’s largest school resource officer association.
During the summit, sheriffs and chiefs discussed the challenges and threats to the safety of children in every community of Tennessee.
Sheriff Robert Bryan, president of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, described the joint effort as “a first of its kind to talk about common sense approaches to address school violence and safety.”
He added, “Law enforcement is working to ensure that our public schools are safe for our children to learn and our teachers are dedicated to educating and protecting all children and together we can improve the safety of our children and address the violence that does occur in our schools.”
Chief Deborah Faulkner, president of the TACP, said, “The TSA and TACP are the first responders to all public safety issues in all 95 counties and more than 350 municipalities, including schools; so it just makes sense we work together as we are closest to the challenges and problems.”
During the summit, the initial recommendations from sheriffs and chiefs included development of resources to appropriately respond to active shooters.
“In most cases, active shooters are short-term events, most often not lasting more than three to five minutes, so the first responders need to be prepared and not wait on tactical teams to deploy,” said Bryan.
Another finding from the summit is a need for state and local funding to support the training and equipping of local law enforcement to prepare for acts of violence against children or other hazards that threaten their welfare.
“Local law enforcement agencies are the first responders to all violent acts in local communities and it is critical we demonstrate to the public we are deeply concerned about school violence and safety and taking steps to be better prepared to respond to all incidents,” said TSA Executive Director and Retired Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe.
He added, “In the next summit meetings, we will expand our collaborative efforts to determine best practices, needed resources and legislative actions needed to strengthen and prepare local law enforcement to appropriately respond to school violence and safety issues.”
The summit resulted in the TSA/TACP identifying several key outcomes, including:
• Identifying steps to break down information and training silos to encourage more collaborative efforts
• Broad discussion on legislative needs and potential funding opportunities
• Discussion of several possible physical site security improvements
• Discussion of the underutilization of innovative technology solutions as they relate to improved school safety
• Discussion of key preparation steps based on lessons learned from acts of violence in schools across the country
In attendance at the inaugural TSA/TACP School Violence and Safety Summit were 110 sheriffs and chiefs from across the state, including McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. Sheriff Dusty Rhoades hosted the event at the Williamson County Public Safety Center in Franklin.
Plans for the next summit will include state-based law enforcement, training officials from state and local agencies, and educational leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.