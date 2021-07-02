Local students are being taught the skills to run their own business while in elementary school as the result of cooperation between Athens City Schools and Tennessee Wesleyan University.
ACS is currently operating both summer camp and Kids Connection at various schools and among the many activities going on at each is an entrepreneurial class at City Park School.
TWU’s SPARK Entrepreneurial Camp is a joint effort between ACS, Kids Connection, the LITE House and Main Street Athens to help local students gain the skills to be able to start their own business in the future.
The current incarnation is being run by TWU senior Kennedy Garrett, an early childhood education major.
She noted that the program is focused on “building a curriculum for the students” showing them “what it’s like to own their own business.”
Skills such as finances, marketing and working with customers are taught during the program, according to Garrett.
The classes also teach students about startup costs and “what it takes to create a business.”
The program has run for four weeks with classes two days per week for two hours. It has encompassed 16 total students spanning from 5th through 7th grades.
The students closed out the class by creating a lemonade stand business.
