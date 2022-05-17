The memory of local veterans lost will be honored in a couple of weeks.
This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 706 on Congress Parkway in Athens at 11 a.m. on May 30.
This year’s event will feature the reading of the names of the veterans who have passed away between last Memorial Day and this one.
The McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard will perform gold the flag and perform TAPS during the ceremony.
The memorial table for prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA) will also be held at the ceremony.
However, this year’s event will differ from previous events as there are not plans to have as many speaking roles as in the past.
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow believes it is important for the community to come together and honor the veterans who have passed away.
“Every one of those people have put their lives on the line for this country. Some people have lost their lives in service to their country,” Peglow expressed. “Nobody should ever forget the cost of freedom and the cost of freedom is our lives.”
As a veteran herself, Peglow stated this is a great day to honor the memory of the people she has cared about who have passed.
“I can keep them and their families in my prayers. I lost a really good friend this year and it is hard. You miss them, you expect to look up in the doorway and they are not there and so this is a time of remembrance and a time for me to thank God for having them in my life because I got to meet them and I got to know them,” she said. “It is important to support your veteran community. They are the ones that keep everybody safe and keep our freedoms.”
She reminded the community that Memorial Day is not a day for living veterans but is a day of remembrance of those who are no longer here.
“It is very important to remember the cost of freedom,” she stated. “We don’t have the right to do what we can right now if it weren’t for the sacrifice of these people. It was their sacrifice that gave us the right to go to church, go to school and more. In other countries you don’t necessarily have that right ... we have freedoms that most people just don’t realize that we have. We shouldn’t take Memorial Day for granted or take it as a three day weekend because that is not what it is about. What it is about is the freedom that we enjoy today and those we lost to have those freedoms.”
