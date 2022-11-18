Lois Preece will continue in the role of mayor of Niota after last week’s election and she has ideas in mind for growing the town.
Preece reflected on the events of the election and delivered a message of gratitude to the citizens of Niota.
“I want to thank all those who supported me for re-election. I’m very thrilled to be the mayor for another four years,” Preece said. “I’m proud of the progress the city has made over the past 11 years and I’m looking forward to the future and continuing our progress and growth.”
Looking toward the immediate future, Preece plans to continue working on the city stage and the housing development that is currently underway.
“During the November election we also had our liquor by the drink on premise pass and that will be used as a recruiting tool for restaurants,” she noted. “We will be working on the ordinance that will list the limitations so that we will get restaurants that families can go to and not bars or things of that nature.”
Preece hopes that Interstate 75 exit 56 “opens up” with new business opportunities, especially with the new housing development coming in on a connected route.
“That should increase the traffic coming to exit 56, which would make for a good place for a restaurant to be established,” she stated. “We are also working on establishing new events and improving our current events.”
The next event Niota has planned will be its Christmas festival.
“This will be a whole lot bigger than we’ve ever had with a parade, tree lighting, Santa reading “The Night before Christmas,” it will be the first time we are using our stage and more,” she said. “These are just some of the things coming in to Niota and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
Her current list of priorities will be to focus on the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.
“We are continuing to grow so we need to continue to push out our services,” she expressed. “I would really like to encourage everyone to participate in our activities and to come out to our commission meetings to ask questions and let us know what is on their mind. We want them to hear what we are doing and know what we are doing because we want to be completely transparent with our public.”
The City of Niota typical holds its meetings on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Niota Memorial Building.
“We have started a lot of things and we will continue to work on them,” Preece said. “We had talked about a stage for years and we finally got the money raised as a result of festivals and fundraising. I’ve had a motto that I’ve been following all these years and that is, if something is a want (like the stage) then we will raise the money for it but if it is a need such as infrastructure then we will use taxpayer money.”
Her vision for the next four years is to continue growing the city while keeping it historical.
“I don’t want to disturb the historic downtown section,” she said. “I hope to bring in new businesses and have people attend our meetings to find out what is happening.”
