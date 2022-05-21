DECATUR — For over a decade, being a Lady Tiger softball player meant making the trip to Murfreesboro at least once.
That tradition will continue as the Lady Tigers defeated South Greene 4-2 in their substate matchup and will be going to the TSSAA Class 2A State Tournament. Since 2010 every Meigs senior has gone to the state tournament at least once in their career.
“We lost seven very good seniors and they all started,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis, who will be going to his seventh state tournament, said. “
We had several girls that had to step up and fill in those spots. It may have not been the smoothest season in the world, but they have battled and battled, and they get rewarded by going to the state tournament. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Seniors Carlee McClemore and Toryn Lawson will be going to the state tournament for the first time in their careers. By making the state tournament as seniors, that extends the number of senior classes that have reached the state tournament at least once since 2010.
“Carlee and Toryn were running out of time, but they made it,” Davis said. “The streak continues for at least three more years.”
Both seniors were obviously elated to be making the trip to Murfreesboro.
“I’m excited, we’ve been waiting for this,” McLemore said. “It hasn’t been expected, but we have been hoping for it.”
Both players have eyed the state tournament all season.
“This has been mine and Carlee’s goal all year,” Lawson said. “We wanted to win region and win district but we have never had that experience (of going to the state tournament). Our community is awesome and the support we’ve had has meant a lot.”
Davis echoed Lawson’s thoughts about the Meigs County community supporting the Lady Tigers.
“We want to thank the crowd that we had,” Davis said. “The students, the fans, we had a good crowd tonight and we couldn’t be more thankful.”
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a lead on an RBI single by McLemore and a three-run home run by Lainey Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald then held the Lady Rebels at bay on the mound with a wild celebration ensuing after the final out.
Meigs will play in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 CST, or 6:30 EST. Win or lose the Lady Tigers will play again on Wednesday. It is hoped that Meigs will find out who it will play first sometime on Sunday.
Meigs County 4, South Greene 2
The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of singles.
Meigs had its big inning in the third and took a 4-1 lead.
Lawson drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice hit by Kennedy Majors, but Majors beat the throw to first.
McClemore then sliced a double to right field to score Lawson to tie the game at 1-1.
One out later, Fitzgerald slammed a three-run home run to left field to put Meigs ahead 4-1.
South Greene got one of those runs back in the fourth on a solo homer to cut Meigs’ lead to 4-2.
Neither team scored after that as defense and pitching controlled the rest of the game.
Meigs had two outs in the seventh inning and Fitzgerald struck out the final batter to start the celebration.
“It was a battle,” Davis said. “They hit the ball and we knew they would hit the ball. We did what we have done all year, have one good inning and let them hang around. But Lainey hung in there and our defense hung in there.”
Meigs finished with eight hits while Fitzgerald limited the Lady Rebels to just three. Two of those hits came in the same inning.
Fitzgerald picked up the win, giving up two runs on three hits. She struck out 11 and walked none.
Offensively, Fitzgerald was the only Lady Tiger with two hits. She went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Lawson, McLemore, Sierra Howard, Kylee Hitson and Shelby Kennedy each had one hit. McLemore hit a double and drove in a run.
