The downtown businesses in the City of Athens have seen a decrease in local shoppers of late due to citizens no longer being bound by COVID-19 restrictions, but are still well-attended.
According to Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson, the downtown businesses in Athens have been doing well recently.
“The downtown businesses had a good holiday order for Christmas, after Christmas sales, and also for Valentine’s Day,” Dotson noted.
While Athens did have some new businesses open last year, the city also witnessed some close their doors.
“We are still seeing an impact from COVID,” Dotson said. “When we weren’t able to do much because of COVID, we had an increase in people shopping locally, but since we have come out of COVID and people can shop anywhere more people are going out of town to shop or are shopping online and that impact is affecting small business.”
As the effects of COVID-19 started to decline, Main Street Athens started an initiative on each month with a fifth Friday with the intention of inspiring the community to physically “come back together,” however now those particular events are on hiatus.
“We will not be doing a 5th Friday event next month but we will try to do some promotions when the Sounds of Summer season starts,” she stated. “Sounds of Summer will be on Fridays instead of Saturdays this year and we have spoken to our businesses about the possibility of staying open later during those times so people can shop downtown, eat downtown and then listen to music downtown on Fridays.”
Athens Main Street will be working together with the City of Athens to focus on different ways to promote the downtown businesses.
“Our economic vitality committee will soon be going around to different businesses and try to gather information to update our building and business inventory list that we have and it will give us a more accurate spreadsheet of the businesses that we have downtown,” she noted. “Our last inventory was done in 2016 when we started the Main Street program and those businesses have changed since then, so that is a committee project that we will be starting soon.”
Dotson encouraged everyone to enjoy the downtown area of the City of Athens.
“Please shop, play and eat in our downtown area. We are working daily to make improvements downtown,” she expressed. “People who wish to become a partner of Main Street and would like to help support us in our efforts will be glad to know that we will be doing a partnership drive kickoff in March and April, so you will have the opportunity to enter that.”
