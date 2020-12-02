FBI special agents, along with Vonore Police Department officers, are searching for the “Bluetooth Bandit” suspect wanted in Friday’s robbery of the Simmons Bank located at 1215 Highway 411 North in Vonore.
At approximately 10:27 a.m., the male suspect reportedly entered the credit union, approached a teller, and demanded money. The teller complied with the demand.
The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s to early 50s and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing a black knit gaiter over his face and a camouflage trucker’s style hat with a Caterpillar “CAT” logo on the front.
The back of the hat was mesh-style and was a bright yellow or green in color. He was also wearing a gray zip-up jacket with dark pants and dark shoes. In addition, the suspect was wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery like the one seen on the suspect during the robbery of the Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City earlier in November.
During that incident on Nov. 5, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a male suspect entered the credit union, approached a teller, and demanded money. The teller complied with the demand. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect in that case was described as a white male in his 40s to early 50s and between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing glasses, a blue gaiter over his face, a blue hat with a triangle logo on the front, blue jeans, and a gray zip-up shirt. The suspect was also wearing a Bluetooth headset during the initial robbery as well.
Anyone who may know the suspect or has information to provide can call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or contact the Vonore City Police Department at 423-884-2480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.