Shown here are 4th grade students at Etowah City School Haizel Martin, Max Nichols and CJ Manning with their finished baskets. The students recently took part in a pop-up art class in conjunction with the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Shown here, Charlene Such of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum works with Etowah City School student Sophia Carroccio during a recent pop-up art class at the school.
Fourth grade students at Etowah City School were the first to participate in the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s Pop-up Art Classes.
According to Etowah City School 4th Grade Science Teacher Leanne Shell, the event took place on Tuesday.
“Charlene Such, the programs and events coordinator for the Living Heritage Museum, came to our school to teach the students how to weave baskets,” Shell said. “She’s calling them pop-up art classes and she taught them how to make a basket with reeds ... It was very interesting.”
Shell noted the students had a change of heart from the beginning to the end of the project after they got the hang of it.
“At first they thought it was really hard to do,” she said. “By the end they loved it and were showing all of the teachers what they had made.”
She believes each student learned something valuable from the experience.
“Some of them like crafting and some learned to persevere and that they could do it,” she expressed. “The whole 4th grade, about 40 students, participated in this exercise.” Due to the event taking a few hours to complete, the project became a collaborative effort between science, social studies and art.
“It is good that the museum is getting out into local schools,” Shell expressed. “Some kids don’t even know that we have a museum in McMinn County. It is really good for them to have a creative outlet to try different stuff and do things that they normally wouldn’t be able to do. So this was something special and something that they get to keep forever.”
