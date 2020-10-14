Pastor Edmund Cox is a motorcycle riding former Marine who is known for being full of faith and fun.
He loves to laugh when he preaches and never puts himself above his members.
On Sundays at Freedman Chapel when he delivers a sermon, he puts on a robe that wraps him and his congregation in love and powerful words that send out a clear challenge to all.
“Humility can be hard,” said Cox in the Aug. 30 service. Referring to using caution when egos get inflated, he continued with the analogy, “There’s always a whale bigger than another whale. Your relationship with God must be bigger than any you have on earth.”
Cox said that God’s presence must not only be in the church building but in the hearts and minds of Christians.
Freedman Chapel is an old, tiny, out-of-the-way church located at 415 Cleveland Ave. in Athens, never drawing attention from the outside world.
However, when you enter the building, you are welcomed by members who are ready to make visitors feel right at home and treat you as though you have always been part of their church family.
On Aug. 2, the church celebrated Homecoming Day. The program included visiting Evangelist Aline Mack, who spoke to the congregation using the topic: “Whatever you want me to do, help me do it.”
Mack referred to the parable of the prodigal son in Luke 15 and how much fathers love their sons. “He was lost but now he is found.”
Mack said God is always looking for those who feel lost and want to come home.
Mary Scruggs Smith has been a member of Freedman Chapel more than 50 years. She was five years old and had been adopted and moved to Athens, living right beside the church.
“Freedman was my first church attending,” said Smith. “I was 11 when I gave my life to the Lord. As a young girl I can remember we had a senior choir and junior choir. For Sunday School we had three or more classes. It seemed that the church was always full; the mothers of the church were always sitting in their white dresses and hats. We had Sunday School morning services, afternoon services and 7 p.m. service. To me it seemed we had church all day long!”
Smith, who now attends with her children and grandchildren, said she loves remembering Christmas plays, old time revivals and different groups that would be featured in concert at the church.
“You went to church and came out feeling like you had been to church; you were different. I felt different and desired to do better,” she said.
Freedman’s minister of music, Marsenia Smith, has been attending Freedman for about two years. Smith is in training to be a minister. She plays piano and selects Sunday hymns.
“I am getting ready to start school with the Presbyterian Continuing Education to be an ordained minister. It’s a one-year program,” Smith said. “I was called into the ministry at an early age and it’s starting to come to fruition now that I am older.”
Smith said she is very happy with her church home. She enjoys the family atmosphere and being called on to preach when the schedule allows.
“I go to worship and hear the word. It’s a family,” she said. “Pastor Cox is humble. I haven’t heard one person say anything negative about another. I see large churches but my desire is not to go anywhere else.”
Sept. 6 was “Pie for the Pastor” day, an opportunity for Cox to display his good sense of humor and humility by allowing a member of the youth organization who has excelled in their attendance and activities to throw a pie at the pastor. Kaydyn Doughty was more than happy to carry out that tradition.
Members chuckled as they watched Kaydyn pass the pie to the pastor in the park just outside the church.
Freedman Chapel is more than 100 years old, having been updated by restoration projects over the years, said historian Elder Ruth Malone who celebrated her 90th birthday in September.
According to their book of church history, the present structure has been standing since 1927. In 1979, the wooden structure was brick veneered and a front entrance was added. Today, a 3,000 square foot fellowship hall is used for dinners and receptions. The church currently has about 50 members and is a part of the Hiwassee Presbytery.
For information about Freedman Chapel, call 423-745-8079.
Linda S. Humphrey is a McMinn County resident who has served as a correspondent and columnist for several major newspapers. She can be reached at news@dailypost athenian.com
