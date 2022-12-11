E.G. Fisher Public Library is offering the following free, family-friendly programs during Winter Break. Library cards are not required to participate.
• Ornament Making Workshop — Monday, Dec. 19, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The library will supply everything you’ll need to craft your ornaments. The program will involve paint and other materials, so dress accordingly.
• Gift Making Workshop — Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Visit the Community Room at the library for some holiday gift making. There will be stations set up for you to make gifts. Stations will include Shrinky Dink keychains, rock photo holders, bath scents, glass magnets, and gift tags for gifts.
• Cookie Decorating & Holiday Movie: “Elf” — Wednesday, Dec. 21, 12:30 to 2:45 p.m.
Visit the library for decorating holiday cookies, sipping hot chocolate, and watching “Elf.” The library will provide everything you’ll need to decorate cookies.
• Search for Santa in the Wetlands — Thursday, Dec. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Come to the library to search for signs leading to Santa. If found, he might share a story. In case of inclement weather, the search will be held inside the library.
• Storytime with the Grinch — Friday, Dec. 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy reading Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Follow along as the Grinch reads this Christmas classic. Afterward, the children will get to participate in a winter craft.
• Closed for the Holidays — Monday, Dec. 26
• Winter STEAM Workshop — Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Paper Snowflake Art Class — Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Learn how to make paper snowflakes and decorate them afterward.
• Build a Snowman — Thursday, Dec. 29, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
With the help of a few ingredients, create DIY snow to make table-size snowmen and other snow items. Be aware that snowmen will not be built out of natural snow. Fake snow will be created out of ingredients.
• Noon Year’s Eve Party — Friday, Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kids and their grown-ups are invited to celebrate the new year at the library’s Noon Year’s Eve Party with crafts and other activities as guests countdown to noon. The event will conclude with lunch for the children and final touches being made on crafts.
• Free Kid/Teen Meals — Monday through Friday, Dec. 19-30, noon to 12:30 p.m.
During Winter Break, the library will offer kids and teens free meals at a different time than usual. The new time kids and teens can get their free meal is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Meals are required to be eaten on the premises.
E.G. Fisher Public Library is closed Sundays and the first Wednesday of the month. The library is closed for Christmas and New Year’s: Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2, 2023.
