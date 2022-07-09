A new state law may have an impact on some students’ progress through grade levels starting this fall.
During the Athens City Schools Board’s June work session last week, officials and board members discussed Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115, which regards the “promotion of students from third grade” and is effective in the 2022-2023 school year.
The law states that students in third grade “shall not” be promoted to fourth unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.
For students who fall short of that, there are a few ways to achieve promotion without retaking the same grade level. They are: if the student is an English language learner with less than two years of ELA instruction; the student has already been retained in K-3; the student is retested and scores proficient; the student attends a learning loss camp with a 90% attendance rate and demonstrates “adequate” growth on the test; or the student is assigned a tutor for the entire upcoming year.
While a student can only be retained once in grades K-3, if they are retained in third grade, then they can be retained again in fourth grade if they do not show adequate growth.
ACS officials said they are still getting all the details they need to react to this new law.
“We are waiting on the department (of education) to share details,” Assistant Director of Schools Melody Armstrong said. “We’re thinking it could be after school starts, which causes us a lot of concern.”
She noted that current estimates indicate that about 350 to 400 students took part in tutoring this past year and about 450 total students signed up for summer camp, but only about 200 attended 90% of the time. Meanwhile, she said, only 25% of third graders across the state scored high enough to be promoted to fourth grade.
She noted that means “75% of kids (across the state) would have to attend summer camp or tutoring” as a result of this law. However, she noted some optimism about the expectation for students who complete camp.
“I’m just speculating, but I think adequate growth (definition) will be reasonable,” she said.
“We don’t know what the test cutoff is,” Director of Schools Robert Greene added.
Armstrong pointed out that they’re also paying attention to the possibility of fourth graders being held back a year.
“You could be retained in K-3 one time and you could be retained again in the fourth grade,” she said.
“That is an issue, we used to retain a lot,” Board Member Beth Jackson said.
“It happened all the time when I was in school,” Board Member Johnny Coffman added.
“There will be a lot of kids who drop out of high school because they’ll be 18,” Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens predicted.
Armstrong said while there have been some good responses from the state to the COVID-19 school shutdowns, this one concerns her.
“My issue with all this is this year my kids coming into third grade would have been kindergartners (when the COVID shutdowns happened) — they missed three months of kindergarten, their first grade year was horrendous with teachers in and out (due to COVID quarantines) and now they want to put these kinds of guidelines in,” she said. “A PowerPoint came out from the state stating it would take a minimum of three years for kids to recover from that, yet we’re doing this. I think camp and tutoring and grade instruction, small groups, that sort of thing is the right track, but oh my goodness.”
Board Member Amy Sullins also expressed concerns over the students who need the most help due to difficult home lives.
“This is so punitive,” she said. “Children who need the most support — camps and tutoring — are often in homes where that help is not there.”
She also voiced concerns over putting too much pressure on children at too young an age.
“There’s almost a point of mental saturation of just how much more can they take,” she said. “We added 15 minutes on the day in an unfunded department of education mandate, there’s tutoring after school, some of these children are in school from 8:20 to 5 o’clock.”
“You’re exactly right — how much can a child take,” Armstrong responded. “Our teachers are working harder than they’ve ever worked giving that extra time. I’m wary with this added pressure, when are they going to throw their hands in the air and say ‘oh my goodness.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.