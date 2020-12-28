When McMinn County Fire and Rescue volunteer Rod Walker and a few squad buddies first began talking about collecting toys for needy children, they didn’t take long discussing it.
They simply decided to just do it. That was in 1984.
Thirty-six years and thousands of toys later, the project is now known as “Rescue Christmas” and the event has grown from 10 or 12 families the first year to 135 families in 2020.
“This year we were able to provide toys for more than 300 children in McMinn County,” said Walker who has enlisted his son, Seth, and his wife, Jessica, to play vital roles in each year’s toy drive and distribution. There are many others who volunteer countless hours to the event.
Parents or grandparents visit the station located at 808 Congress Parkway in Athens, beginning in late November each year, and fill out an application to be included in the toy giveaway, which is held on the Saturday before Christmas.
Walker said donations come in all year round from individuals, organizations, churches and area businesses.
“If I try to thank everyone involved, it would be impossible,” said Walker. “So many pitch in and make it happen. Each year we bring in between $8,000 and $12,000. We also have boot drives in November and December.”
Walker said under normal circumstances, a party is held and refreshments are provided and Santa visits with the children, presenting them with a large sack of toys.
The past two years new pajamas have been added thanks to Papaw’s Place Auction and Sales, who donates auction time to raise funds for the purchase of those items. This year gift bags included new underwear and socks.
More than 30 volunteers were on hand on Saturday, Dec. 19 to assist. Walker said he doesn’t remember a time when they have had that number of volunteers.
Mayfield Dairy was giving each family fresh milk. Members of Clearwater Baptist Church provided books about Jesus and Christmas to each family. There was no party this year and, because of social distancing, Santa was available only to place the toy bags in each vehicle but not to visit with children.
The recipients will remember 2020 as the year of “The Drive Thru Santa,” said Walker. “But we got it done and the children will still have their toys. We are grateful to everyone who made this possible.”
For information on donating to the Rescue Christmas program throughout the year, call 423-920-8122 or 423-745-6666.
