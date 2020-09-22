A Loudon man was killed over the weekend in a single vehicle wreck on Highway 411.
At close to 8 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Nissan PFI reportedly overturned several times while traveling on Highway 411N.
It apparently crossed the median, ending upright on Highway 411S at County Road 508 near Englewood. The driver – identified as Angel Naverrete Pantoja, 19, of Loudon – was ejected and reportedly died at the scene.
Englewood Rural Fire Department, Etowah Rural Fire Department, Englewood Police Department, AMR and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department all responded, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Millsaps investigating the accident.
