The Economic Development Authority plans to help workers from Resolute Forest Products (formerly known as Bowater) find new opportunities of employment after the mill’s decision to cease pulp and paper operations last week.
According to McMinn County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson, the EDA is working with the development district and the state for the rapid response team to plan job placement for the workers who were laid off from the mill.
“Once we have some dates together we will be assisting with meetings and a job fair for those employees who are going to be displaced by this announcement,” she said. “We don’t know when that will be yet, but we are working on getting everything ready to help the affected employees find new employment with existing industry here in McMinn County and any company in the surrounding region.”
Ferguson noted there were certain timelines and procedures they have to follow for the planning of the upcoming job fair.
“Once we get that information we will reach out to The DPA and post it on Facebook to make sure that everyone is aware of when the job fair and the meetings will be,” she noted.
Tissue manufacturing and converting will continue at the Resolute site and the adjacent distribution center will remain in full operation.
The company anticipates that the decision will directly affect 350 hourly and salaried positions at the Calhoun mill.
Ferguson believes there will be an impact on everyone in the community from the line closure at Resolute.
“If we look at it in a positive light, our other existing industries are having a workforce issue right now so there are jobs available here in McMinn County,” she expressed. “The employees at Resolute are skilled workers and they are going to be highly sought after, so while they might be trained for their line at Resolute some of those skills will be transferable and some may need some new or additional training, but at the end of the day I think that these workers will help our other industry.”
In addition to an employment impact on the county, she predicted there will be an economic impact as well.
“We will see some economic impact, obviously, from Resolute because they are not going to be in production as much as they have been,” she noted. “We are fortunate that we still have them in our community and we will feel economic impact, but since they are staying open hopefully we can minimize it and offset it by getting these employees other jobs.”
Ferguson informed the public that the EDA is working to aid the displaced workers.
“The EDA is working right now to help make sure that we let the employees know of any benefits that are available to them,” she said. “As soon as we have a date we will let people know about the job fair because at the end of the day we want to make sure that this disruption in these employees’ jobs is for as short of an amount of time as possible. We are working to help them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.