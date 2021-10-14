The McMinn County Education Foundation (MCEF) celebrated a huge milestone for one of their programs during this year’s Pumpkintown — A Festival of History, Harvest and Heritage.
The program was for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, where the education foundation gave away their 500,000th book to a local girl during the opening ceremony of Pumpkintown last Saturday.
“It was really exciting,” said MCEF Executive Director Julia Reedy. “We didn’t really expect to get to that point yet, but we had given our 400,000th a couple of years ago so that was very exciting.”
The recipient of the book was a 10 month old local girl named Jadance Volk, who was brought to the festival by her mother, Shawna.
“Half a million is pretty special,” Reedy stated. “We were one of the first counties in Tennessee that started this program after Dolly opened to other counties, besides Sevier County, so us being able to give half a million books is very significant.”
There are various ways for children to be enlisted into the Imagination Library program.
“If a person is born at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens, they are a partner hospital, they register the children and give them their first book before they leave the hospital,” she noted. “Other than that, parents can go online and register through the Dolly Foundation, or email me at mcminncef@gmail.com or they can text me at 423-404-4191 and I can register them.”
Another way to register children into the program is through Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Early Literacy Foundation website.
“The books are completely free for the children and anyone who has children or knows children who aren’t registered, they can contact me and we can get the books sent to the children,” Reedy explained. “Children can be registered until they are about 4 and half years old and if anyone else would like to participate in the program they can do so by donating $60 — that will cover five years of books for a child.”
People can send donations to MCEF at P.O. Box 2 Athens TN 37371.
