Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark believes this year has gone well for the organization and hopes to reach new goals next year.
According to Clark, the chamber has made great strides this year, especially as he acclimates to his role as chamber president.
“I feel like we accomplished some really great things for this city,” he expressed. “This being my first year, it has certainly been a learning curve but I have a great board and I have great support from the city and many businesses, so it has made the adjustment great. I think we had a wonderful first year and I look forward to our second year coming up.”
The chamber has set several goals they accomplished this year, including honoring the legacy of the previous chamber president, the late Durant Tullock.
“I feel that we were able to do some projects and things in our office and we were able to get a great bench from Waupaca in memory of Durant that sits permanently at the depot,” Clark said. “We wanted to make sure that throughout the year we would help our businesses and new business that wanted to start as well. We looked into grants and other things that would help benefit the city as a whole and we’ve seen that happen.”
Additionally they also managed to kick off additional holiday events as well this year.
“I want to give a big thank you to my entire board,” Clark expressed. “They have been incredibly supportive and it has helped make my job incredibly easy. Most boards are just there for meetings, but my board is very active, I can reach them at any time and they have been such an asset with us being a team that I really want to thank them for giving us such a great year.”
Clark noted the chamber is looking forward to starting off the new year.
“We have some incredible growth that we are looking at with some new programs and we will have some great new offerings in Etowah with some things with economic development,” he noted. “We want to breed a healthy environment in the Etowah community, that is our ultimate goal.”
The city received a $50,000 grant for facade improvement to help businesses in Etowah.
“Over time, I feel that the chamber has done an excellent job of supporting the vibrancy of the community as far as festivals and events go. So what I’m excited about doing is partnering with the city and taking the initiative to go after new businesses and help individuals start businesses,” he expressed. “We have a town that at one time with a single industry alone, the railroad industry, it was a thriving city and so we have so much potential here in Etowah to fill up our town with life for families. We are excited about that aspect of developing our local economy.”
Looking ahead, one of the goals the chamber has is to make Etowah a Main Street community.
“That is going to be really great for our heritage commercial district and also the impact from becoming a Main Street community will cause a ripple effect that will help the entire town,” Clark said. “I’d like to thank the people of Etowah for making this town a great place to live and business owners for making this a place where people can have their needs met. I would like to encourage anybody to make their New Year’s resolution to take that next brave step if they ever wanted to start a business or do something that they aren’t currently doing because that is how communities grow. As chambers we are champions for small business and we want to help make people’s dreams come true.”
