A recent inspection by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) continues a 10-year record of certification for the McMinn County Jail.
“TCI sets standards, inspects and certifies all county jails in Tennessee,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said. “The certification provides oversight and assurance that our jail meets all TCI standards and ensures that inmates are housed professionally and safely in accordance with law. It also provides a level of protection for taxpayers in civil lawsuits that are often filed against jails.”
TCI inspections occur in every county jail in Tennessee, are conducted at least once a year and occur without warning. If deficiencies are noted, a re-inspection is scheduled at a later date and, if the deficiencies are addressed, the jail is issued a certification.
TCI inspectors view the facility itself, as well as all records dealing with inmates, medical services, food services and overall jail management.
In the letter from TCI dated July 15, the McMinn County jail was reported to have “no deficiencies found.”
Guy added that numerous allegations and lawsuits are commonly filed against sheriff’s offices and county jails every year. Several have been filed against the McMinn County jail during his administration, but none have been found to be valid and were all dismissed in court.
“When lawsuits aren’t successful, and TCI continues to certify a facility, it’s a direct reflection on the employees that work in the jail,” Guy said. “And I am blessed with some great corrections officers and supervisors. With every jail administrator, maintaining certification has been their highest priority and Lt. Jason Bautsch continues those efforts. We’ve been in office for over a decade and have never lost our jail certification due to the dedication and hard work of Lt. Bautsch and his staff in the jail.”
