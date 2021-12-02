As Christmas nears, local law enforcement is preparing for their annual effort to provide Christmas to local children.
This year’s annual Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 17 at Walmart.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy expressed his excitement for the event this year.
“This is something that we plan on each year and we really start to look forward to it as the holidays approach and it is something that everyone enjoys being a part of,” Guy said. “We normally have interest from other agencies. The Drug Task Force has helped us out, the DA’s office has helped out a couple of times, juvenile services, the National Guard, so it is something that a lot of people enjoy being a part of.”
As part of the event, $100 Walmart gift cards are provided to children who partner with a law enforcement official to spend those gift cards on Christmas presents.
Typically community donations are sought for this event, but Guy noted the sheriff’s department is not looking for any donations this year.
“We are not really asking for donations this year because we have been so well supported in the past,” Guy stated. “We have received a couple of donations from people and we are asking that if you want to contribute to this the easiest thing to do is just bring us a $100 gift card for Walmart. That way no money has to exchange hands and it can go directly to the kids.”
Currently, around 48 children have been selected from 12 elementary schools throughout the county.
“Periodically we will have a few more children show up but we have enough to take care of them,” Guy said. “The children are nominated for the program through their schools, which I believe we get four for every school and sometimes we will get some homeschool students as well. With the schools nominating the children we know that it would go to the children who would benefit the most from this program.”
Guy believes the event is important to help families who may be struggling during the holiday season.
“This gives the family a way to provide some Christmas presents to their kids,” he noted. “It is also important to us because it gives us the opportunity to reach out to the community and work with our partners at Walmart who have been so good to work with.”
Each year Walmart has set up a spot for the program in their Home and Garden area of the store.
“They provide extra treats for the kids, they provide textbooks and they are just so supportive and great community partners in this program,” Guy expressed. “Their Loss Prevention Manager Misty Johnson has helped set this up for us and has been awesome to work with. We are just really excited about this program.”
