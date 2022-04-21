MCMINN COUNTY
E-911 Board of Directors will meet today at 5 p.m. at the EOC Center.
ATHENS
Board of Education will hold its April work session on Monday, April 25, at the Administration Building beginning at noon and concluding at approximately 1 p.m. The board will hold a called meeting immediately following the work session. The purpose of this called meeting will be to approve FY22 General Purpose Budget Amendment #1.
ETOWAH
Utilities Board will meet on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
