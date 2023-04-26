The topic of Etowah’s tornado sirens was discussed during Monday night’s monthly city commission meeting by a concerned citizen.
During the citizens’ comments section of Monday night’s meeting, one citizen brought up his concern about severe weather alerts.
“I drive a long way for work every day and my wife ended up getting a hold of me a couple of weeks ago when we had bad storms going by and we ended up getting underneath a tornado warning but the sirens didn’t go off at all,” the citizen said. “Do we have any plans on fixing that? Is there anything that we are looking into to remedy that issue? Because you have thousands of people here that depend on that siren.”
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair responded to the citizen, noting that officials are looking into the situation.
“I have only been here for a year and a half and from my understanding there were some malfunctions with the sirens a few years back in which case they were linked up with the National Weather Service, but the method in which they were activated and go off was so broad that there could have been a tornado warning in Manchester, Tennessee and our sirens would go off here in Etowah,” Blair explained. “Again, I’m just relaying the information that was given to me, so at some point the decision was made to disable them on a temporary basis.”
Blair stated that prior to the last bout of severe storms, the city had reached out to McMinn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Storm Response System to inquire about fixing the sirens.
“They encouraged us to have citizens subscribe to the emergency notifications that you get through phone,” Blair noted. “The opinion was that method was more reliable than the old sirens.”
He stated during the meeting that sirens have since been checked and they believe that one of the sirens is no longer operational.
“The one that is near the library does not seem to be operational and another one had been disabled because it would continue to go off all the time,” Blair said. “I’d like to say that we are working on getting to the bottom of this and we need some kind of notification system. There is a trend away from storm sirens to a more modern way of doing a mobile alert system.”
The McMinn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) set up a system to notify citizens electronically a few years ago about potential severe weather.
