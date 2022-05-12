Tennessee Wesleyan University held its spring commencement exercises on Saturday, celebrating the graduation of the class of 2022.
The event was held on the lawn in front of Colloms Campus Center.
In addition to the giving of degrees, a number of awards and recognitions were given to students, faculty and members of the community.
The commencement also marks the final one for Dr. Harley Knowles, who is retiring from the presidency after 11 years of service at TWU.
The following are the awards announced during the ceremony:
The Townsend Awards
Awarded annually to the male and female from the senior class who are chosen by the faculty as exemplary representatives of the university: Ethel Ding Kai Ci and Fabio Jorge Correa Garcia
Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Awards
Given to the male and female graduates who have achieved highest academic average: Lydia Davis, Allie Dill, Ethel Ding Kai Ci, Brianna McKinney and Nathan Brown
Distinguished Faculty
Dr. Dan Gilbert was recognized for his retirement as the founding director of the TWU MBA program. Gilbert will continue as full-time faculty in the Goodfriend School of Business.
Professor Linda Garza and Professor John Gaston are each retiring, after contributing to the academic life of the university with a combined 46 years of service.
Among other contributions, Garza was the founding director of the TWU Social Work program and Gaston served as director of Secondary Education.
The Deane G. Hall Award
Dr. Sharon Brown
The Lockmiller Teacher of the Year Award
Dr. Jackson Gainer
Emeritus Status Faculty
Sandra Clareday and Dr. Sam Roberts
The Sullivan Awards
The Mary Mildred Sullivan awards were established in 1940 and are presented to a female student and a female community leader whose general conduct and relations with others indicate they possess “an awareness of the beauty and value of life coupled with spirited helpfulness:” Ethel Ding Kai Ci and Ann Davis
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan awards were established in 1925 and are given to a male student and a male community leader whose lives are “a continuous expression of those high qualities which enable and beautify living and bind human kindness in mutual love and helpfulness:” Haden Blair and Ray Grant
The Harry Steadman Award
Given to a friend of Tennessee Wesleyan who’s made outstanding contributions to the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, either through work in a local congregation or at a conference level: Rev. Don Thomas
Honorary Degree
Honorary Doctorate of Public Service presented to Betty Keirn
