Officials with a historical church in Meigs County are currently accepting donations to help renovate their building.
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ten Mile is accepting donations and offers of labor to help renovate their historical church that has been around since the 1800s.
Secretary and Treasurer for Mount Zion, Rick Crabtree, stated they wish to refurbish certain parts of the building.
“The outside needs painted, it needs some window panes replaced and it needs some flooring replaced,” Crabtree said. “We need donations to cover the materials and the labor.”
The church is completely kept up by donations, alongside a small cemetery which is also donation-based for maintenance.
“We have a small cemetery site and it runs on donation also,” Crabtree noted. “We have roughly $3,000 for the cemetery which is used to maintain the cemetery, which generally costs us $150 per mowing but we don’t have any funds for the church.”
The church has received other donation offers in the past to help keep the building operating.
“We have had one lady who was going to donate some tables,” Crabtree stated. “She had the tables planned out and the cost for the materials but we didn’t have the funds for the labor. We still tried but we couldn’t find anyone who was willing to do the labor.”
Along with monetary donations, the church will also accept aide from those who would be willing to perform the labor.
Though the church is not regularly used for Sunday services, the building typically hosts events.
“We have homecoming once a year, last year someone held a candlelight ceremony around Christmas Eve, there are different family reunions there, and the historical society has met there several times,” Crabtree stated.
He added that the historic nature of the church makes it even more critical to maintain it properly.
“The church is a special place and it is also on the National Register of Historic Places and I would hate to see it neglected,” he explained.
The church building dates back to 1906, according to Crabtree, but he added the church was established in 1825.
Crabtree stated they don’t have many historical records of the building, however they do possess a few.
“The records are very limited,” he noted. “We can’t find any records of the church, all we have is a former owner and one of the registers of the church that dated back to the 1800s.”
Those who would like to send donations to the church may do so by calling Crabtree directly at 423-334-5551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.