Food City recently wrapped up its third annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive benefits local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer, said.
During the campaign, Food City customers were invited to purchase specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items or bags containing pet food products and deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City, added.
This year’s drive resulted in a record setting collection of $235,900 in non-perishable food items and $144,300 in pet food products. Coordinated Charities and the McMinn Regional Humane Society received a portion of the products collected.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers and dedicated associates for making this our most successful campaign on record. Your support and generosity will help feed thousands of our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.