A boating incident over the weekend left a Decatur man dead, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).
Michael L. Thomas, 55, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene and a second boater was able to swim to shore when their 14-foot, flat bottom johnboat sank Saturday.
TWRA officers were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the Cottonport Marina area where it was reported that the two men were in a johnboat that sank in six feet of water in Johns Slough, just south of the Cottonport Marina.
A nearby angler heard the commotion and went to assist. Meigs County Emergency Services, TWRA and several good Samaritans assisted with recovery of the deceased, according to the TWRA.
Officials noted it was unknown why the boat sank as of press time and the incident remained under investigation.
The deceased was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
