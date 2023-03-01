Since Piedmont Lithium announced plans to locate in Etowah, some have raised concerns about how environmentally friendly the work the company does would be.
Piedmont officials discussed those concerns during their meeting last Friday in an attempt to inform the public of their hopes and intentions for the Etowah facility.
Piedmont Lithium Senior Vice President of Safety, Environment and Health Monique Parker explained the technical and environmental aspects of the industry.
“Tennessee Lithium is one that we have a lot of pride about,” Parker said. “Being in Etowah and meeting with team has been a great experience for us.”
She noted that the Etowah lithium facility will be a chemical plant for lithium hydroxide production.
“When you think about Piedmont Lithium a lot of times people think of our Carolina operations, which is an integrated mine and chemical plant, but here in Tennessee we are only going to be doing the conversion into lithium hydroxide,” Parker expressed. “It will be a 30,000 metric ton facility, so that means going out the door will be 30,000 metric tons of product every year.”
She noted the material, spodumene ore, will come to Tennessee from Piedmont’s Ghana asset in West Africa.
“That process is currently in the stage of obtaining their permits to operate and build their mine and then their product will come to us,” Parker noted.
Parker then addressed another concern the public has expressed, the production of their product.
“Lithium hydroxide production in the past has been completely sulfuric acid leaching process where they bring in a lot of harsh chemicals where they do the process with a lot of additives,” Parker said. “The end result is a great lithium hydroxide product but it also has these very hazardous byproducts that are waste. Our process is completely different. We are not going to do acid leaching. One of the things that we are very proud of is that we are going to be one of the most sustainable operations to produce lithium hydroxide to not only the United States but the world because of what we are doing.”
According to Parker, the facility will perform the same protocols as other facilities of receiving the raw material, extracting the lithium, etc., but Etowah’s plant will differ from other lithium hydroxide facilities due to their leaching process.
“We are not using acid, we will be using a pressure leaching process,” she stated. “We are still leaching out the lithium but we are going to do it with steam, pressure and soda ash, which is a common chemical that you can get anywhere and it is not hazardous. So putting all of this together you will get the same result but without the hazardous waste material.”
The material will go through three stages: the first being the raw product, spodumene ore, which will become a gravel-like material called spodumene concentrate; which will then be leached into the product’s third stage, lithium hydroxide which is a material with a salt-like appearance and consistency.
“This salt will go to other plants, like the LG facility being built in Clarksville, where it will be mixed with other metal salt which will be turned into the material that will ultimately go into a battery cell,” said Piedmont Chief Operating Officer Patrick Brindle. “This material (currently the second stage) is what LG and other companies are buying from us and hopefully one day it will be salt like lithium hydroxide.”
