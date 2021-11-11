First Step Ministry, located at 2911 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, will host its third annual Thanks for Giving event on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This event honors veterans with a free meal and gospel music. For more information, call 706-403-9283.
Author Kristin O’Donnell Tubb will be signing copies of her middle grade books at White Street Market on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tubb will sign her latest book, “Luna Howls at the Moon,” along with her award-winning novels “A Dog Like Daisy” and “Zeus, Dog of Chaos.” She will also sign her books based on the true story of the family that lived inside the New York Public Library, “The Story Collector” and “The Story Seeker.”
Tubb was born and raised in Athens, attending City Park Elementary and Athens Junior High School, and graduating from McMinn County High School in 1989. Her books are primarily for readers age 8 to 14.
Families are welcome to White Street Market to meet the author, ask questions, and purchase a signed copy of Tubb’s books.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 200 McMinn Avenue in Athens, will host a yard sale on Nov. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Bag sale starts at noon on Saturday.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street maintenance project that will impact traffic:
Numerous city streets will be repaved during the coming weeks as part of the city’s paving project. This work began on Monday, Nov. 8. Work will involve the milling of existing pavement on the streets. After milling of the old pavement is complete, the roads will be repaved with new asphalt, and restriped with new paint markings.
The Public Works Department recommends motorists use alternate routes where possible. Extreme caution should be used while driving in affected areas; these include Elizabeth Street, Cedar Springs Road, Slack Road, Central Avenue, E. Madison Avenue, Dupitt Street, and Westside Street.
Emergency vehicles will be permitted in the area; however, some minor delays may be unavoidable.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and be prepared for detour and traffic control signage, construction equipment, and work crews on impacted streets. Work crews will be on site to flag traffic thru the work zones.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. These facilities will reopen on Friday, Nov. 12, for regular business hours.
All residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on regular schedule.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
Application forms and guidelines are available at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 13 N. Jackson Street; by calling 745-0334; or by emailing julie@athenschamber.org
No entries will be accepted after Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The parade theme this year will be “Friendly City Christmas.”
All organizations, churches, businesses and industries are urged to begin building floats now and making plans to participate.
The City of Athens has decided to extend the deadline for its Strategic Planning Survey until Nov. 19.
The previous deadline was set for Oct. 28 and remained open to receive input from citizens until midnight. The survey is being hosted on the city’s website at www.athenstn.gov/survey with invitations to participate inserted into envelopes with residents’ utility bills.
The intent of using the AUB billing cycle was to ensure that as many Athenians were notified of the opportunity to participate and have their input counted in the strategic planning process. However, the city has fielded phone calls this week that some citizens have only received the invitation in their bill in the days leading up to the deadline.
The extension will allow more time for citizens that want to participate to provide their input. The survey questions are non-invasive and completely anonymous with the option to provide an email address if one chooses. The questions pertain to identifying and prioritizing one’s community values, how one would rate community issues, and an opportunity for one to prioritize potential initiatives.
If you are a city resident that did not receive an invite with their utility bill and would like to participate, contact the city at 423-744-2700 or pick up a paper copy in the front lobby of City Hall, located at 815 N. Jackson Street in Athens.
For questions regarding the strategic planning process or the survey, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, option 9.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already in Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or activity center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card with them as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
