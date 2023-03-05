CHATTANOOGA - Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) recently announced that seven small business owners have been named semifinalists in the Cleveland-area (which includes McMinn County) Idea Leap Grant competition.
Entrepreneurs are competing for a total of $50,000 in grants in the Cleveland area.
"We offer sincere congratulations to the small business owners who have been named semifinalists in the 6th Annual Idea Leap Grant, and we encourage entrepreneurs who are no longer in the competition to apply again next year,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services.
Cleveland-area semifinalists are competing for three grants - first place receives $25,000, second place wins $15,000 and third place receives $10,000.
The Cleveland-area semifinalists are:
• Anistasis Wellness
• Biskit NV
• Carroll Printing Company
• Direct Primary Care Associates, PLLC
• Happy Tails Grooming Salon
• Mayfield Farm Park
• Rod’s Rocking Rolls
TVFCU initially received nearly 300 Idea Leap Grant applications before independent panels of volunteer judges from each area selected quarterfinalists in each competition. The 15 Cleveland-area quarterfinalists were asked to submit five-minute videos detailing their business, their intentions for the grant funding and how they support their community. The judges in each community selected semifinalists after reviewing the videos.
In the coming weeks, TVFCU will ask for the public’s help in choosing one People’s Choice Finalist in each competition.
Follow TVFCU on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for continual Idea Leap updates.
The Idea Leap Grant, which started in 2018, is an extension of the credit union’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative that was created specifically for small businesses in 2016. To date, TVFCU has funded more than $5 million in loans to emerging and early-stage businesses through the loan initiative and has awarded over $300,000 in Idea Leap Grants and related scholarships.
