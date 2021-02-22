MCMINN COUNTY
The County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss fire hydrant request, truck replacement, communications update and the AMR Contract.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ETOWAH
The Utilities Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. Call 571-317-3122 and use access code 759-623-005 to participate.
The City Commission will meet via teleconferencing on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live via the City of Etowah Facebook page. The agenda is posted on the city’s website.
