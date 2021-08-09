One new road project is starting up in the local area while work is continuing on two others.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced that a resurfacing project is expected to start today on Highway 11 from near the Hiwassee River bridge to near County Road 135.
The contractor will have lane closures in place Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on that stretch of road to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
Another McMinn County road project that remains underway is the interchange improvements at the Interstate 75 exits on Highway 30 and Highway 305.
During this week, TDOT reported the contractor will have left lane closures in place on Highway 30 at exit 49 in both directions to support the construction of new turn lanes and traffic signals.
These closures will remain in place until construction of the new turn lanes are complete. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exit 49 and 52.
There is also a construction project progressing in Meigs County.
Contractors are continuing to resurface the road on Highway 60 from Birchwood to Dayton.
During this week, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on this project. There will be flaggers directing traffic as the contractor works in the area.
