A group of McMinn County High School students took it upon themselves to improve an area of the school recently.
The renovations included the students putting together a garden placed at one of the hallway entrances to the school.
“They cleaned up and spread some mulch and just tried to help the campus, especially that entrance,” McMinn County High School Principal Joe Young said. “They made it look as nice as they could and I know they worked hard on it, so we are thankful for their time.”
Young believes the garden will improve the look of the school to visitors on the campus.
“It is something that we can be proud of,” Young expressed. “When people drive by and see it then it just represents us in a good light.”
He believes the students were motivated by their good nature.
“They have the willingness to help,” he stated. “They have the ability to make the little piece of earth that they touch look as good as possible and that is something to be proud of.”
Young added that the work the students undertook shows their commitment to the school.
“It shows a lot of the pride that we have in McMinn County High School,” he stated. “We just want to make sure that we represent that pride all the time. We are proud of our Tribe.”
He believes the garden will be a benefit to the entire student body now that it is complete.
“When the students come in and they see that we care about what the school looks like and that others care about what the school looks like it just leads to a better academic environment,” Young said. “It leads to a better social environment and a sense of pride. We are thankful to everyone that helped make it something to be proud of.”
As part of getting the renovations completed, several local businesses made donations to the students and school officials thanked those organizations as well.
• Waupaca Foundry made and donated two new benches/picnic tables.
• Lowe’s Store #1196 donated 35 paving stones, 50 bags of red mulch and sold 150 bags of brown mulch at a special price.
• Marquez and Kay Aguilar donated for the courtyard project and for the class dance.
• Roxanne Dingess donated for the courtyard project.
• Michael Neyenhaus who works at Waupaca helped remove all of the old things from the courtyard and lay the new.
• Domino’s of Athens donated pizza for the class dance.
