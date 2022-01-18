The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is planning three in-person field days focused on horse management.
Presentations and hands-on educational materials are expected to be of interest for equine owners of all experience levels.
Presentations will be provided by faculty from UT’s Department of Animal Science, UT Extension and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. The topics this year will focus on estimating body weight, forage analysis and evaluation, and how to properly fit tack and equipment.
Trending topics in the equine industry will also be discussed with a Q and A session.
The dates and locations of each field day are:
• Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. EST — Brehm Animal Science Arena at UT Institute of Agriculture Campus, Knoxville, TN 37996
• Monday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. CST — First Farmer’s Cooperative, 16219 Highway 22 North, Lexington, TN 38351• Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. CST — Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, 1000 Main Entrance Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Each event will include dinner and is open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend.
University COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
Pre-registration is open until Feb. 6 and is $5 per person, which includes dinner. Additional information and registration can be found online at uthorse.tennessee.edu/horse-management-field-day
Late and on-site registration is permitted for $10 per person.
Events will be held indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Indoor locations will be used in the event of inclement weather.
Contact Sawyer Main at smain@tennessee.edu or 865-974-7294 for questions or for group pricing info.
