Two West Virginians happened to meet at a carnival near their hometown and the friendship turned into a 50-year marriage.
Don and Cheryl Shane both grew up in Westover, West Virginia near Morgantown.
One day, each of them attended a nearby carnival — at the time, Don was 14 and Cheryl was 11.
That meeting turned into eight years of dating before the couple was married on June 12, 1971.
Their wedding took place at Crescent Hills Chapel in Westover, W.V. and they described it as “very small, only guests were bride’s parents and her sister and sister’s boyfriend.”
After leaving West Virginia, the couple lived in Georgia for a year and then work led them to Michigan in 1973. A desire to live in a warmer weather climate outside of the city led them to Tennessee and they’ve been here ever since, residing in Athens.
Don worked at Augusta Iron and Steel Works in Augusta, Ga. and then Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Mich. and retired from the latter. Cheryl worked at Brown Radiology in Georgia and then Shunkwiler Chiropractic in Westland, Mich.
Since they retired, the couple enjoys fishing, camping, volunteer work and sewing. They’ve been members of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Niota for the past five years.
They said that “love and appreciation of each other” has made their relationship unique. For other couples striving to achieve a golden marriage, Don and Cheryl advised that “it isn’t all about one or the other. There has to be give and take from both and respect for each other.”
They have three children — Alan Shane of Barrie, Ontario, Canada; Kelly Meldrum of Canton, Mich.; and Erin Proffit of Yelm, Washington.
They also have five grandchildren.
