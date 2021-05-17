Caroline Jaquish, a student at McMinn County High School, has been awarded a $4,000 college scholarship by TVA and the Athens Utilities Board (AUB) through the Power Distributors Scholarship Program.
The award was given to Jaquish at the school’s Senior Night celebration on Friday, May 14, at the school.
Power distributors across the region conduct an annual golf tournament to raise funds for the program. A panel of college professors from across the Tennessee Valley selects the recipients.
One of 35 scholarship winners chosen from 145 applicants, Jaquish has a 3.8 grade point average and plans to attend Tennessee Technological University.
She is the daughter of Sean and Dana Jaquish. Sean is an employee of AUB.
The 153 electric power distributors in the Valley created the scholarship program in 1995 with TVA for the children of distributors’ employees to encourage students to excel. The program has provided more than $2.6 million in scholarships to 673 graduating high school seniors over the past 25 years.
