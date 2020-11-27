State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) said that things are still a bit murky regarding the upcoming General Assembly session that will begin in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He stated that due to the current pandemic, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has not stated any big legislative priorities yet.
“I think in a normal year we might have a general idea of some of those things that he would be looking at, like this time last year that criminal justice reform was going to be on his radar and something that was going to be focusing on, but the pandemic interrupted that and interrupted a lot of legislation,” Cochran said. “We are still in the midst of that so I don’t know for sure what his big legislative priorities will be but I imagine we will look at criminal justice reform again.”
The previous session also included a piece of legislation about early childhood literacy.
“That was one that never really came to a vote but I think we have it in a much better place than where it was originally,” he noted. “I think we have a good place to start with that one this year ... It is K-3 literacy and trying to help improve that because if you get behind in those early days in reading it really puts you behind on everything else in your academic career. So we want to help those students in their early years so that they can succeed in the rest of their academic careers.”
He believes there is a risk of this year’s session being condensed due to the pandemic.
“The very nature of what we do, we have to be in the same room together,” Cochran stated. “There have been precautions, there has been plexiglass and other different things installed to prevent the spread of the virus and there is a risk, but hopefully we can take the necessary precautions and make sure we have a full session.”
Like State Sen. Mike Bell, Cochran also expects to see continuation on the second passage of the state’s right to work constitutional amendment.
“Once it passes the general assembly it can then go onto the ballot and I think there is a lot of support for it,” Cochran noted. “Changing it from a statute will solidify it because any statute can be changed at some point and being a right to work state has been such an incredible advantage for the State of Tennessee.”
He added that Tennessee is “prospering” during the pandemic compared to other states across the nation.
“In a time that is tough economically, Tennessee is still prospering and that is because we have a business-friendly climate,” said Cochran. “I think it is crucial that we solidify and make sure that success continues for generations to come.”
His hope for the next session is that they will be able to address some legislation that was tabled in the previous session.
“I think there are a lot of good ideas still floating out there from last session and I think that an advantage is that a lot of work has already been put into those deals,” Cochran stated. “I’m hoping that a lot of the good ones will emerge this session and improve our state. I look forward to working on this.”
