The Meigs County Angler Club cleaned several docks in the county recently and plan to make it an annual event.
The Angler Club is made up of students from Meigs County Middle School and Meigs County High School.
According to Angler Club Team Coordinator Crystal Long, the group went to the docks on Saturday to clean the ramps.
“This was only our second year having a fishing team in Meigs County and we teamed up with Rhea County anglers because they usually do something every year,” Long said. “They cleaned up the boat ramps in their county and we wanted to participate as well.”
The club members managed to clean several locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., however there was still more left to clean.
“We are planning another cleaning day so we can get some more because some of them were bad,” she noted. “You don’t realize how much people throw out.”
Locations cleaned included Cottonport Ramp, Watts Bar ramp and the Hogpen.
The group managed to complete two truck loads throughout the many locations they visited.
“It made an impact. We scoured around each parking lot and around the river bank since the water is down,” she noted. “If we saw it, we picked it up.”
The group plans to perform the clean up once a year.
“You don’t realize how bad it is until you actually go to look,” Long stated. “We definitely feel that this is something we need to do more often.”
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department helped provide supplies for the group to use during their clean up.
She encouraged the community to follow the Meigs County Fishing Page on Facebook for more information concerning future projects.
“We hope people will do a better job of picking up their trash and helping keep our lakes clean,” she said. “If anyone would like to come help clean up we won’t turn you down.”
