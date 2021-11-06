The Etowah Arts Commission came under new leadership in 2019 and the new executive director is currently making progress to continue and improve the arts commission despite facing challenges from the pandemic that started in 2020.
Etowah Arts Commission Executive Director Heather Vanskiver grew up in a small town in Brooksville, Florida.
“I have been in Etowah since 2010,” Vanskiver said. “I bought a house with my husband in 2010 and we moved into it in 2011. We had to tear it down to the bare bones and it has been my best project.”
One of the reasons she and her husband chose this area to live is because they wanted to experience seasons, which they didn’t really while living in Florida.
“We wanted a small town for our kids to grow up in with community ties,” she noted as a second reason. “My husband is from the upstate New York area, so this is kind of a good middle ground for us both and I love the area.”
Vanskiver stated her interest in art started when she was a young child.
“I had access to wonderful relatives and friends who were writers, authors, potters, gardeners, and where I lived was very rural so it was very much hands on learning,” she said. “We were encouraged to play outside and use our imaginations and make what we needed and we had great resources for that, so it was a very creative childhood.”
The path that led to her current career started with Vanskiver seeking a writers group in Etowah.
“I couldn’t find one so I went to the community center to find out how to make one and I found out that there was one already, but no one knew about it so I went and talked with them and started a Facebook page and the group grew a little bit,” she recalled. “I was later asked to take over the group and keep it going and from there it just had been working with different avenues to the schools or the writers group. Someone mentioned to me that the arts commission needed a new director and I thought that might be a really great avenue to further our ties to the community here for our kids. So that is what led me there and from there I found so many local artists and tried to get them exposure for their work.”
One of the ways Vanskiver tries to give artists recognition is through gallery shows.
She noted the arts commission will partner and work with anyone for community involvement.
“If we have the opportunity to work with the Gem Players on a project we will or if, for instance, a high school is doing an art show we can provide an actual gallery for the students to come in to and see their work on the wall. You’ll have people purchase it from the kids and the funds will go back to the school, so it is a great experience for them,” she expressed. “We really adhere to work with the community and whoever needs our resources that we can provide.”
When she took over as executive director in 2019, she successfully helped to host the Cousin Jake Bluegrass Festival before the full effects of the pandemic kicked off, causing mass closures and encouraging social distancing.
“We were the last arts commission who pulled off our grant that year and since then we have been doing what we can to work with grants and make things happen within new structure guidelines and things like that,” she expressed. “What I would love to have is more community involvement. We have and arts and crafts time for kids on Sunday and we would love to be able to utilize that in having more kids and adults interested in what is here, the resources that are here for them, for the arts, but all in all I love this position and I intend to be in Etowah. This is where I want to be and where I’m investing in.”
Vanskiver’s hobbies consist of “juggling projects,” writing, gardening, papermaking, candlemaking, soapmaking, wood carving, and more that involves hands on projects and creativity.
Her immediate family consists of her husband, Stuart Vanskiver, who works as a nurse, and their two children, Dean and Pippa Vanskiver.
“I would like to invite more people to come and visit our gallery and If you have something that you enjoy creating and want to share that with the community then I would love for you to contact me,” Vanskiver said.
Vanskiver can be contacted by calling the Etowah Arts Commission at 423-263-7608.
