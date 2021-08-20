The City of Athens is continuing its next session of a Council Night Out — a series of events set in neighborhoods across the city that seeks to bring the community closer together with the opportunity for citizens to interact with their elected council members.
This next session will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 6 p.m..
For questions regarding the Council Night Out event, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, option 9.
Starr Regional Medical Center is offering a free stroke prevention program at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the McMinn Senior Activity Center. Everyone is invited.
If you have any questions about this program or other center events, contact the center at 423-745-6830.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following program next week:
• 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Making Ice Cream
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is College Street, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will be on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Medic Blood Drive.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
National Honey Bee Day is Saturday, Aug. 21, and the Cherokee Beekeepers Association will host an information booth at the Athens AgCentral Farmers Co-op. Club members will be set up inside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be an observation hive (weather permitting), handouts and local honey for sale. Members will be on hand to answer beekeeping questions.
American Legion Post 68 will hold a pancake breakfast with sausage and eggs at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue, on Saturday morning, Aug. 21, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The public is invited to come and enjoy this all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at no charge. Freewill donations will help keep the big American flag flying at I-75, exit 49.
The City of Niota will host its Roaring ‘20s Dinner & Dance celebration on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Niota Depot.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available at the Niota Depot, McMinn County Veterans Service Office and the Tennessee Overhill Foundation Office at the L&N Depot in Etowah.
Ticket purchases also register people for a chance to win a door prize. All proceeds from the event go toward building a city stage.
For more information, call 423-568-2584, ext. 1.
The Meigs County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the City-County Building, located at 351 River Road in Decatur. Doors open for registration at noon and the convention will start promptly at 1 p.m.
Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, as well as Executive Committee members from all areas of the county, all for two-year terms. All Democrats who are residents of and registered voters in Meigs County are urged to attend to discuss the party agenda and forthcoming events for 2021-22.
In addition, convention attendees will be asked to adopt county party bylaws that will be in effect for the next two years.
For more information, contact Meigs County Democratic Party officials at 423-405-3334.
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet in August at Christ Community Church in Athens on Aug. 24 and 31.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157, and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Mountain Valley Blue Star Mothers will present the Spirit of America Gala on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.
The guest speaker will be Kevin Doncaster with Warhawk Service Dogs and there will be live entertainment by The Crew, as well as a silent auction and a cash bar serving beer and wine.
For more information, contact Anna McKeehan by email at afbsm2013@gmail.com or by calling 423-371-0184.
