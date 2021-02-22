McMinn Central High School will host a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) help session for its senior students and their parents on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. in the school library.
Applicants must use their 2019 income taxes to file for the 2021-22 FAFSA by March 1 to remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise program.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs this week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Playdough STEM Activity
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: STEM-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of February are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
E.G. Fisher Public Library is now offering evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 7 p.m.
The interior of the library is open and all checkout, computer, printing, faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons. The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pickup remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closure:
The area to be affected includes parking spaces 7, 8, & 9 on N. Jackson Street, located between Green Street And Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the building renovations.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and anticipate work crews, equipment, and construction material in the area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone if possible.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for February: Tuesday, Feb. 23: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills; and 4 p.m. — Physician visits.
•
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.