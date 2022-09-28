The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host a candidate forum to help the citizens of Athens become better acquainted with the candidates running for the Athens City Council.
According to Chamber President Rob Preston, the candidate forum will be held next Thursday, Oct 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“This is an opportunity for our citizens to get to know the candidates who are running for city council,” Preston said. “We have nine candidates currently running for council, however, unfortunately, we will only have eight out of the nine candidates available for the forum.”
Preston noted that candidate Steve Sherlin would be unable to attend the forum due to a previous engagement at the time of the event.
“The event will be held at Ascension Life Church for anyone who would like to attend the event live,” Preston noted. “If interested parties don’t want to attend in person they can go to our Facebook page where it will be shown live and it will also be broadcasted on FM 104.9 The Mountain radio station.”
The forum will go through a series of questions and answers to help get an idea of each candidate’s character and views.
“We are going to give every candidate an opportunity at the beginning to tell everyone about themselves and why they are running,” Preston said. “Then we will ask questions after that and each candidate will get about two minutes to answer those questions.”
This is the second time the chamber has held a candidate forum recently.
“We took the lead in it a few years ago during the last city commission election and it went so well that we decided to do this again,” he expressed. “We are all about building the community up and this is just a good way for us to partner with our community.”
Preston hopes this event will garner a lot of community interest.
“There are three open spots for the city commission and we have nine candidates running, so there is a lot of interest in what is going on in the city,” Preston said. “We have so many great things going on in our city and I think this is a real positive sign that this many people want to be a part of it. It is going to be a very difficult decision for people because we have such great candidates.”
Three of the candidates are current members of the commission while the other six are new candidates vying for the opportunity to serve the city. The incumbents are Bo Perkinson, Dick Pelley and Mark Lockmiller, while the challengers are John Duggan, Kay Simmons, Larry Eaton, Steve Sherlin, Judy Hamilton and Jim O’Bringer.
“I think this is a real positive sign that we have this much interest in our city,” Preston expressed. “There are just a lot of things that people want to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.