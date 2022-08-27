ABINGDON, Va. — On Wednesday, Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland market area.
The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet, and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
“We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing Food City locations, which have served the Cleveland community for many years. We plan to make some large investments in the greater Cleveland area to ensure the future success of our new teammates,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Family owned and operated, Cooke’s was founded in 1936.
Dan Cooke said, “On behalf of the entire family, we thank the Cleveland community, our customers, and our employees for your loyalty and support.
“It has been a privilege to serve you for the past 86 years. We are grateful that our employees will have the opportunity to continue our commitment to the community.”
While Food City plans to make significant capital investments in the Bradley County and greater Cleveland markets, the company plans to retain the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and operate both formats in a similar fashion for the immediate future.
Food City will also endeavor to hire the vast majority of the store associates.
The Food Partners acted as financial advisor to Cooke’s in the transaction.
“We hope to finalize the acquisition and begin operation of the Cooke’s family of stores by Oct. 1,” said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.