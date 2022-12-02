Local veterans will have a chance to mingle and dance later this month to raise funds for veterans services.
The inaugural Veterans Ball will be held in the Niota Depot on Friday, Dec. 16.
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow stated that the ball will be “reminiscent” of the military balls without being in uniform.
“We are very excited and we are using it as a fundraiser for veterans’ assistance,” Peglow said. “The ball is also being sponsored by the American Legion Post 68.”
The Niota Depot will play host to the event.
“It will have dinner, dancing and we are hoping for door prizes,” she noted. “Tickets will be $35 a piece or $60 for a couple and tickets will only be sold to a veteran.”
The event will be in formal attire and cater only to veterans as attendees.
“A lot of people have made donations to make this and we are selling tickets until 10 a.m. on Dec. 12,” she noted. “Marissa (King) is the one who came up with this idea. She had noticed that one had been held every year in New York and it was the only one in the United States besides this one.”
Peglow noted this event is open to all veterans both inside and outside of McMinn County.
“Anyone who is interested in making a monetary donation can make one to the American Legion Post 68, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or if you live in Etowah there is an American Legion there that you can donate to,” she said. “This is trying to build a fund for veteran assistance for those who may struggle financially.”
Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for the ball can find them at the McMinn County Veteran Services Office, however, only a veteran can purchase a ticket to the event.
“It is going to be a blast and I’m hoping to make it an annual event,” Peglow expressed. “It is for a good cause plus who doesn’t like to have a good time? It is for all ages and will have veterans from all branches.”
The Veteran Services Office will also host an open house on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon.
“It will be here in our office and we encourage any veteran to bring an instrument,” she stated. “We provide breakfast food and everyone kind of relaxes and hangs out. It is a laid back event for my veterans.”
